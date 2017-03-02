3 Skiers Killed, 5 Hurt in Avalanche in Italian Alps
Italian alpine rescuers say three skiers have been killed in avalanche in the northern Italian Alps near the French border that injured another five people. Milan Walter of the national alpine rescue corps says the group was back-country skiing when the avalanche was triggered at Plan de la Gabba, 5 kilometers southwest of Courmayeur, around midday.
