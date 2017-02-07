Woman in Vatileaks trial got messages...

Woman in Vatileaks trial got messages via confession box - book

The woman convicted of helping leak Vatican documents says in a new book that an official in a key office of the Holy See left her secret messages in the confession box of a Rome church during the trial. Francesca Chaouqui poses with her book "In Peter's name" during an interview with Reuters in Rome, Italy, February 6, 2017.

Chicago, IL

