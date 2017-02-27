Wit Roma, Lazio moving out Stadio Olimpico could become Italy's national stadium
With Roma leaving the Stadio Olimpico and Lazio wanting to follow suit, the Italian national team could end up with a home of its own. Roma's long-delayed stadium plans were given the green light by Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Friday, prompting Lazio to say it wanted its own stadium, too.
