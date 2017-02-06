Wife Says Sweden-Based Researcher Sen...

Wife Says Sweden-Based Researcher Sentenced To Death In Iran On Spy Charges

The wife of a Swedish-based academic and researcher says Iran has sentenced her husband to death on espionage-related charges. Iranian authorities detained Ahmadreza Jalali, a scientist at the Research Center in Emergency and Disaster Medicine run by the University of Eastern Piedmont in Novara, Italy, and the Free University Brussels , during a visit in April.

Chicago, IL

