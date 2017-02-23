Watchdog quizzes Google,Yahoo on suicide

Watchdog quizzes Google,Yahoo on suicide

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Caserta, February 23 - Italy's privacy watchdog on Thursday asked Google and Yahoo to explain why links are still active to sex pictures and videos of a woman who killed herself last September after failing to get them removed. Tiziana Cantone, from Mugnano di Napoli near Naples, took her own life on September 13. The watchdog said it had opened a probe into the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC