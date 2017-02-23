Watchdog quizzes Google,Yahoo on suicide

Caserta, February 23 - Italy's privacy watchdog on Thursday asked Google and Yahoo to explain why links are still active to sex pictures and videos of a woman who killed herself last September after failing to get them removed. Tiziana Cantone, from Mugnano di Napoli near Naples, took her own life on September 13. The watchdog said it had opened a probe into the case.

