Watchdog quizzes Google,Yahoo on suicide
Caserta, February 23 - Italy's privacy watchdog on Thursday asked Google and Yahoo to explain why links are still active to sex pictures and videos of a woman who killed herself last September after failing to get them removed. Tiziana Cantone, from Mugnano di Napoli near Naples, took her own life on September 13. The watchdog said it had opened a probe into the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC