Vivendi confirms its executives are being probed by Italian prosecutor

Feb 24 French media giant Vivendi confirmed on Friday that some of its executives are being probed by Italian prosecutors, following a complaint by the top shareholder of Italian broadcaster Mediaset. "The registration of Vivendi Executives by the Milan public prosecutor is the result of an unfounded and abusive lawsuit filed by the Berlusconis," said the group in a statement, citing the former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's family, which controls Mediaset.

