Vivendi confirms its executives are being probed by Italian prosecutor
Feb 24 French media giant Vivendi confirmed on Friday that some of its executives are being probed by Italian prosecutors, following a complaint by the top shareholder of Italian broadcaster Mediaset. "The registration of Vivendi Executives by the Milan public prosecutor is the result of an unfounded and abusive lawsuit filed by the Berlusconis," said the group in a statement, citing the former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's family, which controls Mediaset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC