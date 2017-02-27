Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and ...

Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss step out to honour late Vogue editor in Milan

Victoria Beckham and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss gathered in Milan, Italy on Monday to salute late Italian Vogue Editor Franca Sozzani at a special memorial. http://www.independent.ie/style/fashion/fashion-news/victoria-beckham-naomi-campbell-and-kate-moss-step-out-to-honour-late-vogue-editor-in-milan-35489327.html Model Eva Herzigova leaves the Duomo gothic cathedral after attending a memorial mass for late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

Chicago, IL

