Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss step out to honour late Vogue editor in Milan
Victoria Beckham and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss gathered in Milan, Italy on Monday to salute late Italian Vogue Editor Franca Sozzani at a special memorial. http://www.independent.ie/style/fashion/fashion-news/victoria-beckham-naomi-campbell-and-kate-moss-step-out-to-honour-late-vogue-editor-in-milan-35489327.html Model Eva Herzigova leaves the Duomo gothic cathedral after attending a memorial mass for late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC