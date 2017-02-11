Venice welcomes masked revellers for its lush carnival. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT Carnival cheer gripped Venice on Saturday as hundreds of residents and tourists crowded the canal city's narrow alleys, squares and bridges ahead of an official opening parade in the early evening. Thousands of people will be dressing up in beautiful costumes and masks and will be parading through the ancient streets of Venice with central St. Mark's Square being the starting point of many festivities throughout the carnival fortnight.

