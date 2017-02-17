Vatican and Rome Jewish community to ...

Vatican and Rome Jewish community to host landmark menorah exhibition

The Vatican and Rome's Jewish museum will jointly host an unprecedented exhibition on the menorah, the ancient symbol of Judaism, and try to put to rest legends on the fate of one candelabra missing for 15 centuries. Vatican Museums Director Barbara Jatta and Head of Rome's Jewish Museum Alessandra Di Castro pose during a news conference where they presented an exhibition on the menorah, the ancient symbol of Judaism, at the Jewish Museum in Rome, Italy February 20, 2017.

