UPDATE 1-ECB seen approving Italian bank merger with state support

Feb 7 Italy's banking industry rescue fund Atlante expects the European Central Bank to approve a merger between ailing Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, likely requesting state support to ensure the plan's success. State-sponsored Atlante was hastily set up last year to take over the two banks when they failed to raise 2.5 billion euros in capital and risked being wound down, further destabilising Italy's battered banking sector.

