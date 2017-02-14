United Linked with Italian Striker

As you may have seen on Vital Manchester United already today, there is speculation doing the rounds with regards to two of our current strikers possibly exiting the club. Anthony Martial Click Here and Marcus Rashford Click Here set to depart Old Trafford Elsewhere though, there is the suggestion doing the rounds that Manchester United are in the hunt to bring a talented striker, to Old Trafford, who has been scoring with gay abandon in Serie A. According to the Daily Star , Manchester United are after the Torino striker Andrea Belotti .

Chicago, IL

