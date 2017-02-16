U.S. Air Force Pilot Partners With Italians to Fight ISIS

In the air war to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a coalition of 20 nations works together to equip, inform and deploy air forces across the Middle East in support of An Italian air force maintainer watches while Air Force Lt. Col. Joe "Slap" Goldsworthy, a pilot assigned to the Italian air force 132nd Groupo as part of the Military Personnel Exchange Program, prepares to taxi in an AMX A-11 Ghibli aircraft at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.