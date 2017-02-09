Two Russians held as 91 migrants arrive in Italy
Lecce, Feb 10 Police arrested two suspected Russian people traffickers near the city of Lecce after 91 boat migrants were rescued overnight off the southern Puglia region's coast. The two Russians were held on the orders of prosecutors in Lecce and are suspected of trafficking the 91 Iranian, Pakistani and Afghan migrants including 20 women and 26 children.
