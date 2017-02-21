The Italian family hosting six refuge...

The Italian family hosting six refugees in their home

Saeed Mohammed, 20, is among the six African men who now live with the Calo family - Antonio Silvio, Nicoletta, and two of their children - in Camalo, a small town in the region of Veneto in northern Italy . Mohammed left the Ghanian town, Boku, because he felt unsafe in an environment of ethnic and religious tensions.

