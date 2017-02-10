The Fate of Italy's Trump-Like Savior Hangs on Cities Like This an hour ago

With its historic center of opulent palaces juxtaposed against a waterfront of industrial relics, Genoa has long been fertile ground for a political fight. The Italian port where Christopher Columbus hailed from is also the home city of comic-turned-politician Beppe Grillo, who is spearheading an assault against the globalized world the explorer helped to forge. With its faded mercantile past and present economic woes, Genoa is the kind of place that helps explain why Grillo's Five Star Movement, which wants faster expulsions of illegal immigrants and a vote on Italy's euro membership, is neck and neck with the governing Democratic Party in opinion polls.

