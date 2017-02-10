The Fate of Italy's Trump-Like Savior...

The Fate of Italy's Trump-Like Savior Hangs on Cities Like This an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

With its historic center of opulent palaces juxtaposed against a waterfront of industrial relics, Genoa has long been fertile ground for a political fight. The Italian port where Christopher Columbus hailed from is also the home city of comic-turned-politician Beppe Grillo, who is spearheading an assault against the globalized world the explorer helped to forge.  With its faded mercantile past and present economic woes, Genoa is the kind of place that helps explain why Grillo's Five Star Movement, which wants faster expulsions of illegal immigrants and a vote on Italy's euro membership, is neck and neck with the governing Democratic Party in opinion polls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,414 • Total comments across all topics: 278,723,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC