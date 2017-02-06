Storms batter Italy, landslide at Massa

Storms batter Italy, landslide at Massa

Rome, February 6 - Strong winds and storms battered parts of Italy on Sunday and Monday, with firefighters having to intervene to clear debris and widespread disruption registered, especially for maritime connections with southern islands. In Palermo a tree fell on a parked car and cornices crumbled, prompting municipal police to close several roads.

