Storms batter Italy, landslide at Massa
Rome, February 6 - Strong winds and storms battered parts of Italy on Sunday and Monday, with firefighters having to intervene to clear debris and widespread disruption registered, especially for maritime connections with southern islands. In Palermo a tree fell on a parked car and cornices crumbled, prompting municipal police to close several roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|53 min
|Jeff Brightone
|2
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan 9
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC