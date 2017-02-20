Stem cell transplants may help some with multiple sclerosis
Stem cell transplants may halt the progression of aggressive multiple sclerosis in nearly half of those with the debilitating disease, but picking the right patients for the treatment is key, a new study suggests. Specifically, younger patients with a relapsing form of MS who were not severely disabled and who hadn't found relief with other treatments fared better than others over five years, the international team of researchers found.
