Spanish? I struggled with Italian! - Allegri reacts to Barcelona rumours

13 hrs ago

The La Liga giants have joined Arsenal in being linked with the highly-rated Juventus boss, who has again been probed about his language skills Massimiliano Allegri's language skills were back in the spotlight after the Juventus boss was linked with a move to Barcelona. Having recently discussed the progress of his English lessons amid speculation connecting him to the Arsenal job, Allegri was probed on his Spanish skills after rumours linking him with a switch to Barcelona.

Chicago, IL

