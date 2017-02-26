Shopping mall goes up in flames in no...

Shopping mall goes up in flames in northern Italy

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NATURAL STORY: A fire has devastated a commercial shopping center in Oderzo in the province of Treviso that broke out Saturday evening and lasted throughout the night. Firefighters struggled to contain the blaze, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported and the emergency services believe no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC