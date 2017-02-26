Shopping mall goes up in flames in northern Italy
NATURAL STORY: A fire has devastated a commercial shopping center in Oderzo in the province of Treviso that broke out Saturday evening and lasted throughout the night. Firefighters struggled to contain the blaze, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported and the emergency services believe no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC