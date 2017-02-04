Selena Gomez teases new music

21 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

The Come & Get It singer posted black and white clips to her stories on Instagram and Twitter on Friday, with the camera zooming in on her face while she sang along to what sounds like a new song. Fans of the 24-year-old former Disney star speculated the unknown track in the clips is called It Ain't Me, which was reportedly registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers earlier this week.

