Selena Gomez teases new music
The Come & Get It singer posted black and white clips to her stories on Instagram and Twitter on Friday, with the camera zooming in on her face while she sang along to what sounds like a new song. Fans of the 24-year-old former Disney star speculated the unknown track in the clips is called It Ain't Me, which was reportedly registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan 9
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC