Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Italian...

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Italian Vacation Reportedly Cost Over $246,000

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Teen Vogue

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spent a few days together in Italy at the end of last month, and from the looks of things, it sure was romantic. They were spotted holding hands in Florence, admiring artwork at the Uffizi Gallery, and even taking gondola rides together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,524,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC