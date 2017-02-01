Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Wear Matching Sunglasses in Italy
These days, it feels as though your relationship isn't official until you've been spotted in coordinating style. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik take the cake , rarely seen not having a twinning moment, but new couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are giving the duo a run for their money this year.
