Secret chamber in King Tut's tomb to be OPENED revealing secre...
Egypt's Valley of the Kings will welcome a team of archeologists who are plan to restart the search for the lost chamber of King Tutankhamun . State-of-the-art radar systems will be used scan the depths of the ancient Egyptian king's 3,300-year-old resting place to find and open the legendary secret room.
