Rich Czech finance minister shifts businesses to trust funds to heed new law

Feb 3 Czech billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he had transferred his assets into two trust funds to comply with a new conflict-of-interest law that he has criticised for being aimed at him. Worth $2.7 billion, Babis is listed number two on the Forbes list of the richest Czechs and has been likened by local media to U.S. President Donald Trump or former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

