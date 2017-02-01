Renzi got everything wrong-Puglia head

Bari, February 1 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano on Wednesday accused the leader of his centre-left Democratic Party , ex-premier Matteo Renzi, of getting everything wrong while he was at the helm of government. "The seriousness of the damage that Renzi has caused the country and the PD are unprecedented," Emiliano told Radio24.

Chicago, IL

