Premier in quake zone

February 24

Perugia, February 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni visited the Umbrian town of Norcia on Friday to mark the six-month anniversary of the start of an earthquake emergency that has brought death and destruction to central regions. Gentiloni expressed satisfaction after visiting 18 temporary homes delivered in San Pellegrino di Norcia to people affected by the quakes.

ANSA.it

