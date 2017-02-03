Prague makes another Best Cities list

Prague is no stranger to lists of best places to visit , and it came in number 31 out of 50 on a list of the most beautiful cities in the world in a survey of readers of CondA© Nast Traveler magazine . A similar list of top 100 hotels worldwide published by the same magazine listed Prague's Mandarin Oriental hotel at number 99, the only Czech hotel to make the ranking.

