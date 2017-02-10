Pompeii unveils Roman kiss for Valent...

Pompeii unveils Roman kiss for Valentine's Day

Read more: Turkish Daily News

The lava may have cooled 2,000 years ago but Pompeii is a hot destination this Valentine's day with a special opening of the exceptionally preserved House of the Chaste Lovers. This rich baker's dwelling, complete with garden, stables, mill and a sumptuous fresco of a tender kiss, stands on via dell'Abbondanza, the once-bustling thoroughfare of this ancient Roman city.

