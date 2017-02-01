Playing by whose rules? The applicati...

Playing by whose rules? The application of mandatory rules of Italian law to interest rate swaps

In the second and final part of his judgment, Walker J held that further mandatory provisions of Italian law apply to and invalidate an English law-governed interest rate swap. The decision is a reminder to parties of the risk that the governing law of a contract may not limit the obligations of the parties nor the grounds upon which to challenge its validity.

