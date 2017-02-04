Peace talks with the Reds: A love tha...

Peace talks with the Reds: A love that couldn't be

Like a suitor spurned, President Rodrigo R. Duterte had to borrow lyrics from an '80s James Ingram song to convey his frustrations as he announced the withdrawal of the government's own unilateral ceasefire with communist insurgents Friday afternoon in North Cotabato. Indeed, he had tried his best to woo the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front with offers for reconciliation never before seen in the more than 40 rounds of talks spread over five previous presidents, in an effort to end 48 years of armed conflict.

