Patricia Ann (Bittner) Thompson

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

She is survived by her sister, Tootie Hyer of Green Valley, Arizona; her children, Sharon Brubeck of Findlay, Ohio, Michael and Keith Thompson, Laura Ponsler, all of Indianapolis, and David Thompson of Naples, Italy; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood.

