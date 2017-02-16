Pastificio launches Meet the Winemake...

Pastificio launches Meet the Winemaker series

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Drinks Business

Chef Angela Hartnett's deli and wine shop in Covent Garden has announced a new series of Meet the Winemaker and Regional Wine Tasting events for 2017. The Meet the Winemaker series of tasting events will give wine lovers a unique opportunity to sample some of the most exciting and often undiscovered wines coming out of Italy in the company of the growers themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC