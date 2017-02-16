Pastificio launches Meet the Winemaker series

Chef Angela Hartnett's deli and wine shop in Covent Garden has announced a new series of Meet the Winemaker and Regional Wine Tasting events for 2017. The Meet the Winemaker series of tasting events will give wine lovers a unique opportunity to sample some of the most exciting and often undiscovered wines coming out of Italy in the company of the growers themselves.

