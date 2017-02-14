Palliative sedation for terminal ALS man

Palliative sedation for terminal ALS man

Treviso, February 14 - A terminal ALS patient has asked for and been given palliative sedation until death in the first case of its kind in Italy, media reported Tuesday. Dino Bettamin, a butcher from Montebelluna near Treviso, died on Monday aged 70. He had been suffering from the progressive fatal neurodegenerative disease for five years.

Chicago, IL

