Palliative sedation for terminal ALS man

Treviso, February 14 - A terminal ALS patient has asked for and been given palliative sedation until death in the first case of its kind in Italy, media reported Tuesday. Dino Bettamin, a butcher from Montebelluna near Treviso, died on Monday aged 70. He had been suffering from the progressive fatal neurodegenerative disease for five years.

