Pair arrested for alleged Brindisi rape

February 21

Brindisi, February 21- Brindisi police on Tuesday arrested two Pakistani citizens for allegedly raping a young Italian man at the Puglia city's train station. The two suspects were identified as Rab Nawaz, 29, who has a regular residence permit, and Ali Imram, 28, whose permit was being renewed.

Chicago, IL

