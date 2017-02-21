On her 110th birthday, Italy's oldest native-born nun says love is the secret to life
Sister Candida Bellotti, center, at the celebration in Italy for her 110th birthday on Feb. 20, 2017. Image from video screenshot ROME Italy's oldest native-born nun, Candida Bellotti, celebrated her 110th birthday with best wishes from Pope Francis and valuable tips for those wanting to live a long life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
