NDF consultants facing arrest
The government has cancelled the safety conduct passes extended to Communist rebel negotiators following the collapse of the peace talks. Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza sent a letter yesterday to National Democratic Front chief political consultant Jose Maria Sison and panel chair Fidel Agcaoili about the matter which paves the way for the arrest of the NDF consultants.
