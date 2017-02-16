NATO poised to open new Naples anti-terrorism hub

NATO was set to approve a plan Wednesday for a new anti-terrorism hub in Naples, Italy, which will serve as a focal point for monitoring threats growing along the alliance's southern doorstep, NATO's top official said. "This will help us to coordinate information on crisis countries such as Libya and Iraq, and help us address terrorism and other challenges stemming from the region," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at the start of two days talks with NATO defense ministers.

