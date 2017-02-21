'My wife is still alive' claims cruis...

'My wife is still alive' claims cruise ship murder suspect

The Dublin-based IT consultant in prison in Italy on suspicion of murdering his wife during a Mediterranean cruise believes she is still alive and is either in Dublin or her native China. MYSTERY AT SEA: IT consultant Daniel Belling and his wife Li Yinglei, who vanished during a family cruise in the Med on board the MSC Magnifica Picture: Kyran O'Brien The Dublin-based IT consultant in prison in Italy on suspicion of murdering his wife during a Mediterranean cruise believes she is still alive and is either in Dublin or her native China.

