Mt Etna erupts sending bright lava shooting up over the skies of Italy

4 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Bright lava has lit up the night sky on the Italian island of Sicily as Mount Etna erupts for the first time this year. It sprung to life with bright orange lava spewing out high over the Mediterranean Island on Monday night , eventually easing off by morning.

