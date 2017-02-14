Mother of Tiziana Cantone speaks of 'premeditated, criminal plan'

The devastated mother of an Italian woman who took her own life after a sex tape was leaked online believes the video was shared as part of a "premeditated, criminal plan" to humiliate her daughter. Revenge porn victim Tiziana Cantone, 31, died in September 2016, a year after videos of her performing sex acts with unidentified men went viral after they were posted online without her permission.

