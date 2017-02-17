More

Visitors to the National Gallery have a unique opportunity to admire what is widely regarded as Guido Cagnacci's greatest work, The Repentant Magdalene, an exceptional loan from the Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena . Guido Cagnacci is one of the most unconventional and sensual artists of the Italian Baroque period, and yet he is largely unfamiliar to people today as his paintings are not represented in any UK public collections.

