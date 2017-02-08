Merthyr to become a 'mini Italy' as n...

Merthyr to become a 'mini Italy' as new film charts...

A feature-length drama is set to be shot in Merthyr Tydfil based on the town's historic David and Goliath football victory against a top flight Italian side 30 years ago. The film - called Martyrs '87 - will tell the story of Merthyr Town FC 's remarkable Welsh Cup win which saw them qualify for the European Cup Winners' Cup and win 2-1 against Atalanta Bergamo.



