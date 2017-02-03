Mark Rylance and Oscar Isaac prepare to shoot new Steven Spielberg...
There are often times when we take a look at some of the new movies that are in the works and find that we get very excited about certain projects, usually due to the actors that we are going to get to see working together on the big screen. Sometimes though, it gets even better than that, when we get a very exciting cast coming together, as well as having a top director on board to helm the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FansShare.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan 9
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan 4
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC