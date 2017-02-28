Man's wife vanished on a cruise. He told no one
Daniel Belling, his wife, and their two children set off on an 11-day Mediterranean cruise on Feb. 9. Only three of them boarded a flight back to Dublin-or tried to. The 45-year-old German native was stopped for questioning at Rome's Ciampino Airport on Tuesday in connection with the apparent disappearance of his wife, Li Yinglei, and taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|56
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC