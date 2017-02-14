Lorenzo Antinori has been appointed Head Bartender at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, Korea, Republic of

Originally from Rome, Italy, Antinori brings with him a wealth of international experience as a bartender working in many different locations around the world. Antinori began his hospitality career at the Hotel de Russie, part of the Rocco Forte Collection in Rome, then re-located to Australia and Mexico before settling down in London, England working at the renowned Savoy Hotel's American Bar and Beaufort Bar from 2011 to 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.