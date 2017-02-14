Lorenzo Antinori has been appointed H...

Lorenzo Antinori has been appointed Head Bartender at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, Korea, Republic of

Originally from Rome, Italy, Antinori brings with him a wealth of international experience as a bartender working in many different locations around the world. Antinori began his hospitality career at the Hotel de Russie, part of the Rocco Forte Collection in Rome, then re-located to Australia and Mexico before settling down in London, England working at the renowned Savoy Hotel's American Bar and Beaufort Bar from 2011 to 2015.

