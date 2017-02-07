Leeu Collection Expands Footprint In Europe, Acquires Historic Property In Italy
Expanding its international hospitality portfolio further, Leeu Collection has acquired its second European property, the former Collegio Alla Querce in Florence, Italy. Located in Via della Piazzuola, just 2km north-east of the city's historic heart and 9km from Florence's international airport, thecomplex covers a total area of 13 400m2 plus 15 500m2 of park, which will be transformed into a 70-plus bedroom luxury hotel and gardens, set to open in 2021.
