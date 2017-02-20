Leader of Italy's 'Trump Party' looks to jump-start disillusioned voters
President Donald Trump greets well-wishers upon his arrival in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 17, 2017. Donald Trump has promised to make America great again, but one Italian mayoral candidate is hoping that the U.S. president -- or at least his iconic last name -- can also make Italy, not to mention his own political career, great.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC