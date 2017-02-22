Landslide hit Abruzzo village

Landslide hit Abruzzo village

February 22

Teramo, February 22 - Over half the Abruzzo hamlet of Ponzano at Civitella del Tronto is being engulfed by a landslide which is swallowing up houses "like an earthquake", officials said Wednesday. Some 33 homes have been evacuated leaving 98 people homeless as the landslide has cut a hill in two, they said, falling at a rate of a metre a day.

Chicago, IL

