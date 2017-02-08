Juventus wins 2-0 at Crotone to go 7 points clear in Serie A
It was harder than Juventus would have liked, but Massimiliano Allegri's side won 2-0 at relegation-threatened Crotone to restore its seven-point lead in Serie A on Wednesday. The match had been rescheduled from Dec. 22 because Juventus was involved in the Italian Super Cup, which it lost on penalties to AC Milan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Tue
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan 9
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC