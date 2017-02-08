Juventus wins 2-0 at Crotone to go 7 ...

Juventus wins 2-0 at Crotone to go 7 points clear in Serie A

It was harder than Juventus would have liked, but Massimiliano Allegri's side won 2-0 at relegation-threatened Crotone to restore its seven-point lead in Serie A on Wednesday. The match had been rescheduled from Dec. 22 because Juventus was involved in the Italian Super Cup, which it lost on penalties to AC Milan.

